Steve Cotterill: Rob Street rewarded for Shrewsbury hard work

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The striker, who signed on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace on deadline day, scored his first Salop goal in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Street gave his side the lead in the second minute, when he finished a smart Town move, slotting past Bolton’s keeper James Trafford.

It was the 21-year-old’s 14th appearance for Salop, he has done well since arriving in Shropshire putting in a tremendous shift week in and week out for his team.

And his first goal was a reward for him and his strike partner Christian Saydee – who also took his chance well, according to Cotterill.

“I am so pleased for Streety, he has put some miles in on that pitch. He puts himself about it so much,” he said.

“It hasn’t always gone right for him, and he missed a couple of chances early on (in his Town career).

“But let’s hope that is a start that gives him the confidence to get one next week and the week after – hopefully.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the strikers. For them to score a goal today.

“How they have been for weeks now – they’ve not got their rewards, so I am really pleased for them.

“I fancied them on Saturday. I said before the game I fancied the pair of them to score.

“I was basing that on what they’ve been like this week. I think Rob needed it more than Christian. But I thought Christian, his performance – he was incredible.”

Street was delighted when he scored the goal, and he ran off to celebrate.

He was mobbed by his teammates, who enjoyed the goal just as much as he did, celebrating with him in front of the Bolton fans.

“It was lovely moment,” Cotterill said about the goal.

“I said that to him during the week when he does score you are going to find everyone will be after him (to celebrate with him).

“It was a great moment. They are like all my sons in that dressing room, I don’t have any, I have two beautiful daughters.