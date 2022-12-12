Shrewsbury 3 Bolton 2 - Player Ratings

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town and Eoin Toal of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

Had no chance with Bolton’s opener, and almost saved Dion Charles’ penalty, he made an important stop to deny Dapo Afolayan in the second half too.

Steady 7

Matthew Pennington

Defensively superb, again, made several clearances at the start of the second half and one massive block from a powerful Charles strike.

Brave 8

Tom Flanagan

Another good showing from Flanagan, who got his head to some dangerous crosses, and also perhaps surprisingly, put the ball in for Town’s equaliser.

Consistent 7

Chey Dunkley

Will be disappointed to have given away the penalty which gave Bolton the lead, but he made up for it by creating the equaliser and scoring in the 92nd minute to win it.

Match-winner 8

Taylor Moore

He has grown into his role at wing-back, getting better and better, he moved into midfield after an hour and did well there too.

Excellent 8

Jordan Shipley

Another assist for the wing-back making Rob Street’s goal with a lovely pass, he did well on the left.

Creative 7

Luke Leahy

It was not a game which much quality, it was a scrappy affair, and Leahy did the hard yards well, as he so often does.

Feisty 7

Carl Winchester

He had been struggling with the flu in the lead-up to the game, so he did well to get through 60 mins before coming off. Town will want him ready for their trip to Peterborough.

Battled 6

Tom Bayliss

Was up for the battle in midfield and he put in a lot of hard work that would go unnoticed. Did lose the ball in the run-up to Bolton’s goal but worked hard.

Grafted 6

Christian Saydee

He was very good up front playing a part in the first goal for Street, and scoring the second – a goal he deserves after lots of impressive performances in recent weeks.

Pivotal 8

Rob Street

He netted his first goal in a Town shirt, something he has waited 14 games for, he finally has something to show for all the running the striker does.

Rewarded 7

Substitutes