Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury players a credit to club

A late Chey Dunkley header, in the 92nd minute, was enough to give Town a 3-2 victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow in an entertaining encounter on a baltic afternoon in Shropshire.

Rob Street's first goal for the club had given Salop the lead in the second minute, but two strikes from Dion Charles on either side of half-time meant the visitors led going into the final stages.

Christian Saydee pulled Town level, and Dunkley headered home to give Town the win, and Steve Cotterill was delighted with the efforts of his players.

The boss said: "It is a great win for us, but we must not overlook they are a good team.

"It is good to get a late goal against the kings of late goals, so for us to do that to them, and put it on them late on in the game - it was good.

"We talked about it, that if we got our noses in front what we were going to do and how were going to shape up.

"I am delighted with how the boys were today.

"We are very very lucky with the players we have at this football club.

"Sometimes we don't win, but as I have said trying to win is everything, and they always try to win.

"I think they are a credit to the football club, they really are.

"They are all in, and they are great lads, that was a big win for us."

After getting an equaliser with 10 minutes to go, Town pushed hard for the winner, and Cotterill is delighted with the spirit in his team.

"They have a great spirit, we have talked about that until the cows come home," he continued.

"But it was there today for all to see, and that is when you want to see it.

"It is all well and good for them to be happy with each other when they are in the canteen and on the training ground.

"But it is here where it counts - when you are in the arena.

"I don't think anyone has ever questioned them, but if they did, there is the answer today.

"We wanted to win, that is not to say we don't want to win other games but we wanted the three points, and thankfully, we have."

Carl Winchester went off on the hour mark, the midfielder has flu, so Town will be hoping it is nothing serious and he is available for Peterborough next weekend.

He said: "It got a little rocky when Winchester wasn't right.

"He had problems breathing in the second half, he has just a heavy cold or flu.