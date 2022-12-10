Shrewsbury 3 Bolton 2 - Report

George Johnston of Bolton Wanderers and Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town..

His header in the 92nd minute gave them a 3-2 win against Bolton Wanderers, which made it back-to-back league wins - moving them up to 9th in the table.

Rob Street was the man to give Shrewsbury the lead in the 2nd minute - getting his first goal for the club - finishing off a smart move.

But Bolton hit back almost immediately, with a composed Dion Charles finish inside the penalty area.

Bolton looked the more likely after the break, and they made it 2-1 midway through the second half when Charles got his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot after Dunkley had fouled Oladapo Afolayan during a Wanderer's counter-attack.

But Saydee found an equaliser for Town with 10 minutes to go from a recycled set piece.

Town were boosted by this, and they looked more likely to win the game in the closing stages.

Matthew Pennington and Tom Bayliss saw efforts saved by James Trafford.

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Iredale of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

And in stoppage time, Town made it three wins on the spin when Dunkley headed home inside the six-yard box again.

Town arrived at the Meadow on a baltic morning looking for their third win on the spin in three consecutive Saturday home games.

But much of the talk before kick-off was whether the game went ahead after a long week of freezing cold weather.

The ground staff had been preparing the pitch all week, covering it with sheets to avoid it being frozen come today's game.

And with just under two hours to go before kick-off it was revealed they had beaten the elements and the game would go ahead as planned.

It was hardly surprising when the teams were announced that Shrewsbury had picked the same starting XI for the third week running.

They had been impressive in their last two games at the Meadow, and they would want to keep that up against a Bolton side that have injuries of their own.

George Thomason was missing for the game, with a long injury lay-off expected, but Jon Bodvarsson, who was a doubt, was fit enough to make the Bolton bench.

It was the first meeting of the two sides this season after Bolton won home and away last season.

Town got off to the best possible start, just like they did against Peterborough in the FA Cup a few weeks back, scoring in the second minute, and it was Street with his first goal for the club that gave them the lead with the first attack of the game.

Christian Saydee had done well to hold the ball up and find Jordan Shipley, and he had played it inside to find Street, who calmly slotted the ball past James Trafford.

It sparked scenes of wild celebration for the 21-year-old who had waited 14 games for his first goal for the club.

But the lead did not last long for Shrewsbury as Bolton hit back 10 minutes later with their first chance of the game.

Gethin Jones hit the byline, and Charles, who was in lots of space inside the Salop penalty area, finished smartly.

It was a frantic opening to the game, with both sides scoring with their only attempts of the opening 20 minutes.

But after that, it was a scrappy affair, not helped by the constant blowing of the referee's whistle.

It was a fairly uneventful half, and there were only four attempts in the entirety of it, but Salop thought they could have had a penalty in the closing stages.

Street was the man fouled, it was unclear whether the contact was inside or outside the box, but referee, Craig Hicks, waved it away, much to the frustration of the Town faithful.

Bolton started brightly after the break. Charles saw a header go wide and Oladaop Afolayan forced a good save from Marosi.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Oladapo Afolayan of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

The winger, who was sharp all afternoon, received the ball on the edge of the box and shot low to Marosi's right, but the keeper got down well to save.

The visitors pushed to find a second, but Pennington was on hand to block a powerful effort from Charles.

Town suffered what appeared to be another injury blow on the hour mark when Carl Winchester came off for Rekeil Pyke.

Taylor Moore moved into midfield and Pyke slotted in at wing-back.

The visitors went close again after a wonderful passing move, which ended in Josh Sheehan's effort from eight yards hitting his own man and going behind for a goal kick.

And in the 70th minute, Bolton took the lead for the first time in the game.

Town had the ball on the edge of their box but gave it away and the visitors broke through Afolayan. He was fouled by Chey Dunkley in the box and Hicks this time pointed to the spot.

Marosi almost stopped Charles' penalty but the strike had too much power on it and it crawled into the net.

But with 10 minutes remaining Shrewsbury were level - Christian Saydee getting on the score sheet for the first time since September.

A corner was recycled by Tom Flanagan, Dunkley got his head to the cross and Syadee was there to smash it home as it dropped inside the Bolton six-yard box.

Pennington and Bayliss saw efforts saved by Trafford as they pushed for a winner.

And the Meadow erupted when Dunkley got his third of the season, to give Town all three points.

A set piece was headered up in the air by a Bolton defender, Dunkley wanted it most - and he nodded it into the corner of the net, with no time for the visitors to reply.

Salop: Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Shipley, Moore, Leahy, Winchester (Pyke 59mins), Bayliss, Saydee (Bowman 85mins), Street (Bloxham 85mins).

Subs: Burgoyne, Pyke, Bowman, Hutchings, Barlow, Bailey, Bloxham.

Bolton: Trafford, Jones, Williams, Johnston, Sheehan, Charles (Bodvarsson 82mins), Iredale, Afolayan (Bakayoko 82mins), Toal, Lee, Bradley.