Shrewsbury fight back for point at Worcester

Shrewsbury Town women came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the weekend, images by Jack Taylor.

Cerys Dolloway gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time when she scored with a header, and seven minutes into the second half, striker Olivia Mitcham slotted in Worcester's second goal to double their advantage.

But Salop did not give up, and they were given hope of a point when Sarah Lowden made it 2-1, the goal gave the home side a boost, and less than a minute later, they were level when Maddie Jones curled the ball into the back of the net.

Town could have won it at the end when Jones went close again, but the game ended all square.

It was Shrews' sixth league game of the season, and they were on the front foot from the start in front of a 60-strong crowd. Sarah Lowden and Leanne Rimmer both started the game brightly.

In the 20th minute, last season’s top goalscorer, Jones, had an effort that went just wide of the goal and moments later Zoe Child delivered a promising cross, but unfortunately Shrewsbury could not manage to clinch a goal.

At the other end, Phoebe Carter was a safe pair of hands in goal - she stopped several shots on target in their tracks.

Just past the half-hour mark, Salop went close again. Anna France won the ball before giving it to Paris Schofield, but her shot was saved by Worcester’s keeper, Alisha Hine.

The visitors pushed for an opening as the half-time whistle closed in, and Carter was forced into a couple of really good saves, but she could not stop Dolloway from giving Worcester the lead with a header which was the final bit of action for the half.

Salop started the second half the brighter of the two teams, but Worcester doubled their lead when Mitcham scored their second of the afternoon.

Just over 10 minutes later, Shrews finally got some reward for their hard work when they pulled one back in the 67th minute, Lowden with the goal. And 60 seconds later, they were level. The comeback was complete when Jones curled the ball into the net with a fine finish to make it 2-2.

Shrewsbury stood strong in attack and defence, and could well have secured a win, but it was a good point. The draw leaves them sixth in the league having played six games in the league compared to other teams who have played eight or nine games.

Elsewhere, Wem Town were undone by a late Lincoln City goal as they lost 2-1 in their National League Division One Midlands clash.

Wem trailed at the break when Jessica Rousseau gave Lincoln the lead in the 26th minute but they pulled one back in the second half through Kimberley Bebbington.

But it was late heartbreak for Wem as Chantelle Robinson snatched a late winner for the home side.

A Rebecca-lee Bown hat-trick helped Shifnal Town breeze past Bewdley with a comfortable 6-0 win in the cup on home turf at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

The hosts charged into a 4-0 lead at the break and they added another couple in the second half to help them a routine win.

The New Saints were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Aberystwyth Town in the Adran Welsh Premier League.