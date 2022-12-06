Shrewsbury's January window planning began in October reveals Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

His side have made an impressive start to the season sitting 12th in the League One table, despite being severely hampered by injuries.

In Saturday's 2-0 win over Lincoln City at Montgomery Waters Meadow, the boss was only able to name six players on the bench, and two of those have never made a league appearance.

And the boss said they started planning for January a long time ago.

"October," he said when asked when his attention turned to the upcoming transfer window.

"You cannot all of sudden think January has arrived what are we going to do?

"First and foremost, there are lots of things and hoops to jump through to sign a player.

"Whether it is in January or at any other time of the year.

"And that is first of all financially, can we afford them, if we can't then we can't and that is the way it is.

"That is the first thing, the second thing is the availability of the players we need."

Taylor Moore, Carl Winchester, Christian Saydee and Rob Street were all in the squad on Saturday and are on season-long loan deals.

As is Julien Dacosta and the defender has just had surgery on an injury that has kept him out of the team since early October.

Town are only allowed to name five loanees in a matchday squad - making any additions in the coming window more difficult.

"At this moment in time, we have maxed our loans out," the boss said about the complexion of his squad.

"We are on five loans, so loans are potentially an issue, if I have to take a loan or even two then it will become an issue for me as we have five already.

"All of a sudden two have to drop out.

"That makes it a lot more difficult, but then it is another window.

"Is there another opportunity to pick up a player who may be in the last year of their contract.

"Who plays in a position that we want, and we can look over and beyond six months to give the player a little bit more security like we did with Tom Flanagan.