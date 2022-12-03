Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury training ground work after win over Lincoln

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Town ran out 2-0 winners at Montgomery Waters Meadow, and captain Luke Leahy gave the side the lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Then Tom Bayliss converted a brilliant Shipley cross in the second half, after a passing move that was straight from the training ground.

And Cotterill praised the quality of the goal and said it was a reward for the hard yards that are put in during the week.

"Our second goal was a good one, that was from the training ground," explained the Salop boss.

"There is lots of work that goes into training, lots of planning lots of preparation, and lots of energy from the players.

"We are really pleased. A lot of work goes into it from the staff to make sure the boys are ready."

Lincoln started the game brightly and had a few opportunities to open the scoring, and the Salop boss was slightly disappointed with the way his side started the game but pleased they reacted.

He said: "I did not think we started the game very well at all.

"We were very reactive, I felt in the first 20 or 30 minutes.

"It took us 30 minutes before we put something together, and from then on we were a lot better.

"That little stoppage in play helped in the first half to gain a little bit of a grip.

"In the second, I thought we were much better."

"Lincoln are a good team - they have had some good results this year.

"Mark has done a very good job there, and they are very difficult to play against. They play with lots of energy."

It is back-to-back wins now for Cotterill and Salop, but his side are still suffering from a number of injuries and remain without Julien Dacosta and Aiden O'Brien.

And the boss provided an update on their fitness after they went to London to see a specialist.

"Aiden O'Brien has not had an operation," he continued.

"So we are still waiting to get the report through on that one, about what the specialists actually think about Aiden.

"That is because the lady who looks after them is busy doing consultations and operations.

"I imagine we will get the report on Aiden on Monday or Tuesday next week, if not we will probably make a phone call to her."

"We are a little bit, at this moment, in the dark on Aiden because she chose not to operate, which means she may be happy and the first guy down in London might be happy about the work they did with him."

"She did operate on Julien, and there was a slight repair needed on the first surgery and also, she needed to do some work on a nerve.

"It is early days, but he has not got the same pain that he had before, so I suppose it is fingers crossed a bit on Julien.