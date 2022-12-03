Steve Cotterill: Goals from Shrewsbury defenders have been a 'bonus'

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

Salop’s centre-backs have scored six goals between them in all competitions this campaign – not including the goals scored by wing-backs.

Chey Dunkley has netted twice, and Matthew Pennington has scored on four occasions.

Pennington got his latest goal in Town’s 3-1 win against Peterborough last weekend, and the boss is pleased with his threat on set plays.

He said: “I think he probably could have had a few more, Penno, funnily enough. But I think Chey (Dunkley) could too, and Tom has had a couple of opportunities.

“Tom has probably had the least opportunities. Chey has had a few headers. But I actually think Penno could have nicked a couple more.

“He is quite good like that in the box.

“It’s always a bonus when you can get goals from centre-backs.”

Town’s trio are developing a blossoming relationship together after playing almost every game bar the odd occasion when Pennington was injured, and Flanagan was suspended. But the three of them have been very good this season – and are the main reason behind Shrews’ good defensive record.

At times when the team has been pushing for late goals, Dunkley has played up front to try and get his head on the balls Town put into the box.

And the boss says he does not mind them venturing forward

to offer Town a threat from set plays.

“When the time is right. I don’t want them to start waltzing off in open play,” Cotterill said about his defenders. “I think there have been a couple of times, late on, we’ve been trying to nick a goal so we’ve put Chey up front for the last five minutes.

“That’s when we are going to direct, and we are going to go into the box.

“He is probably the strongest we’ve got in the air at our club so why not in those moments.

“It’s not something we would do earlier in a game, but there will be opportunities for them.

“And I don’t mind them stepping up and joining in.