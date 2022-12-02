Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett eyeing quick return from injury

Elliott Bennett (AMA)

The 33-year-old has not featured since he came off at half-time in Town’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United a couple of weeks ago.

He was just finding his feet in the team after recovering from a different injury that had seen him miss the opening few months of the League One campaign.

But Bennett is optimistic he will return before the 12 weeks time frame he was originally given.

“It is a lot better and feels better than the prognosis,” the 33-year-old said.

“It is a process of really seeing how it is week to week, keeping on top of it and making sure I am doing my rehab properly.

“I am confident I can come back sooner than the original date they gave me.”

He joins Julien Dacosta on the sidelines – the club’s other out-and-out right wing-back.

Taylor Moore and Rekeil Pyke have filled in the duo’s absence – both doing well.

Dacosta, who signed for Salop on a season-long loan deal from Coventry, saw a specialist in London on Thursday.

A course of injections had failed to clear up his groin problem so the club were hoping to find out the extent of his injury – Aiden O’Brien was also scheduled for an appointment in London.

But Bennett admitted that he was surprised to be given the news the medical staff expected him to be out for so long.

And he is committed to making sure he has 100 per cent recovered before getting back to playing.

“I was surprised when I got the prognosis.

“I have had a few injuries across my career, and I kind of tend to get a feel of when it is really bad or not, and it was really strange.

“I thought this would be a week or two weeks maximum, and I would be back out there.

“These things happen and are part of football.

“I’m working hard with the physios and fitness coaches now to be ready and available.

“I keep saying a time to come back to the physios, and they laugh and try and curb my expectations. It has got to be right.