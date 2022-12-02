Shrewsbury v Lincoln: Tom Bayliss bids to get Salop on the move up the table

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0..

Shrews were back to winning ways last weekend, putting in a good performance to beat Peterborough United in the FA Cup at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

On the whole, performances have been very good from Steve Cotterill’s men recently, despite being winless in their last six league games.

They have deserved much more from recent fixtures, which in fairness, have been particularly challenging.

And Bayliss is hoping his side can put a run together in the games leading up to the festive period to get them moving back up the table.

He said: “If you look at the table, it is probably a bit of an unfair reflection on the performances over the last month.

“The results have not gone our way, from the way we have played and what we have put into games. But it is football, you need to win games, and that is what we are looking to do going through December.

“We spoke about it recently, if we can put a run together we will be right back in the mix, and everyone will be talking about us again.

“We know we are performing well – we just need to turn that into wins.

“It is a confidence thing maybe, we need to believe that we have a really good group here and that we can do something a bit special here this year.

“It is coming along nicely, and that is what we all want.

“We all want to win football games, sometimes you win not playing well, and other times you lose playing well, but at the end of the day, it is a results business.

“It is always better after a win than a loss. I think we have a really good chance of picking up three points on Saturday.”

Salop are still without Elliott Bennett, who is recovering from a calf problem.

Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta were booked in to see the specialist on Thursday in London, we will await to hear the results of their appointments.

But otherwise, Shrewsbury will be as they were against Posh last weekend.

Three goals in the first half put the tie to bed, and how they would love to keep that goalscoring form up in this fixture.

They welcome a Lincoln side who are flying high in League One so far this season and have been equally impressive on the road having won four on their travels.

The Imps are ninth in the league, and they have had extra time to prepare for this fixture after they did not play last weekend because they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chippenham Town in the previous round.

In their last league fixture, they beat Morecambe 2-1 two weeks ago.