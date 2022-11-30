Carl Winchester: Shrewsbury can compete in League One despite injury crisis

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town..

Town currently have five first-team players missing from the squad due to injury, and Winchester himself has only just returned from a calf problem that saw him come off after seven minutes of the FA Cup win over York City.

But despite the injury problems, Shrewsbury are still competing in games, they were unlucky not to get something in their last league game at Hillsborough, and they put in a great performance against Peterborough at the weekend.

And Winchester thinks they still have a team that will fight and pick up results.

“I believe we have got a squad that is still capable to compete in this league, and that is the main thing,” the former Forest Green Rovers man said. “You have to keep the spirits high because every team is going to suffer injuries. But here it has been really harsh. I have hardly seen anything like this in a while, it is just one of those things you just have to get on with it.”

Last season Winchester played in various roles for Sunderland.

But the 29-year-old is enjoying playing in his favoured midfield role for Town.

“I grew up a midfielder,” he continued. “I like playing there a lot, but if the gaffer wants me to play right back or right wing-back left back centre back. I will play anywhere for the team.

“That is what happened when I was up at Sunderland, sometimes there were injuries in different positions. I had to fill in and do a job.