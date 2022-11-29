Dave Edwards: FA Cup joy is a real shot in the arm for Shrewsbury

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 ..

In recent weeks they have not been getting the results they wanted, even though they have been in games.

When you look at the form table it is a bit misleading because the performances, on the whole, have been good, especially with all the injuries.

But they have competed in every single one of those fixtures either away at Portsmouth, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday or at home against Charlton and Barnsley.

And to be in every game, be competitive in every game and have chances to pick up points in every game is a positive thing. They need to keep that up now over this Christmas period.

They reacted well against the Posh – the usual suspects put in some big performances and came up with important goals.

To score three in the first half will have put the Town fans in dreamland, but it was a different display in the second half where they weathered the storm a little bit.

There were a couple of half-decent chances for Posh, but it was just great for them to be in the third round. The quality of some of the goals was excellent.

The relationship between Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss is improving week after week. The goal involvement of those two have been very good this year.

Matthew Pennington got another one – this time with a real poachers finish after a lovely strike by Taylor Moore.

There were other chances in the first half, so it is good they are creating a lots, and individuals will be happy with their own displays.

The back three were again excellent, and another pleasing thing will be the right wing-back position with Elliott Bennett and Julien Dacosta being injured. Taylor Moore had a great game in there too.

To be in the third round is huge for the club – the chairman and the manager will be delighted.

The money the club get for this could help budgets and recruitment or anything the manager particularly needs like pre-season trips so it takes the pressure off.

The chairman has been amazing for the football club and there is no doubt these cup runs over the last few years have helped what they have been trying to build.

n I am loving the World Cup action at the moment and I have an eager eye on tonight’s game between Wales and England. I am a little disheartened after Wales’ start to the tournament, it was a positive start against the USA, but the Iran game was not great.

Even though I think they are a very good team, Wales did not do enough.

Rob Page did not quite get the tactics or the personnel right, and for big periods of that game, they were very vulnerable on the counter-attack – and those late goals really cost us. A point would have made the England game exciting.

From England’s point of view, they were disappointing against the USA – Gareth Southgate can afford to let the handbrake off a little bit with the players they have in their team. They were great in the first game, but England’s players are so superior you feel like they should be allowed to impose themselves.

England should have the mentality to outscore people, but that is not Southgate’s plan he is pragmatic.