FA Cup: Shrewsbury 3-1 Peterborough - player ratings

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town..

MARKO MAROSI

He has been a consistent performer for Town this year but he made a mistake for Peterborough’s goal by giving the ball away.

Relieved 5

CHEY DUNKLEY

As we expect every week from Dunkley – he gets his head to everything. The defender played an important part in ensuring Town saw out the second half.

Consistent 7

TOM FLANAGAN

He carried the ball out of defence well at times but more importantly he was solid as a rock at the back for Town. A very impressive display, one of his best of the season.

Superb 8

MATTHEW PENNINGTON

Scored the goal which gave Town a 2-1 lead with a smart finish and was really good in his own box. Pennington is a really good one v one defender who rarely gets beaten.

Terrific 8

JORDAN SHIPLEY

He put in a great cross for Bayliss’s opener and he was tidy with the ball. Shipley has quality delivery in wide areas making him a very valuable player for Shrews.

Dangerous 7

TAYLOR MOORE

Occupying that right wing-back slot, Moore had his best game in his latest role. He looked very composed there and defended very well.

Assured 8

Luke LEAHY

The skipper calmly slotted the penalty past Lucas Bergstrom to give Town a two-goal cushion and was as combative as ever in midfield.

Composed 7

CARL WINCHESTER

A quieter game for Winchester than last week but his energy was on full display in the second half when Town battled to see out the game.

Reliable 7

TOM BAYLISS

At times, he makes it look so effortless and his opening goal was a great finish with his weaker foot. He had a good game here – he makes Salop tick.

Quality 8

Christian Saydee

Still no goal for Saydee but his link play was good, as usual – the forward gives so much to Town.

Important 7

ROB STREET

Worked hard up front in the second half when Town did not have too much of the ball, he was a nuisance in the first for Posh too.

Committed 7

Substitutes: Bowman 6 (Saydee 82) Pyke (Street 89).