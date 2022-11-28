FA Cup: Shrewsbury 3-1 Peterborough - player ratings

MARKO MAROSI
He has been a consistent performer for Town this year but he made a mistake for Peterborough’s goal by giving the ball away.
Relieved 5
CHEY DUNKLEY
As we expect every week from Dunkley – he gets his head to everything. The defender played an important part in ensuring Town saw out the second half.
Consistent 7
TOM FLANAGAN
He carried the ball out of defence well at times but more importantly he was solid as a rock at the back for Town. A very impressive display, one of his best of the season.
Superb 8
MATTHEW PENNINGTON
Scored the goal which gave Town a 2-1 lead with a smart finish and was really good in his own box. Pennington is a really good one v one defender who rarely gets beaten.
Terrific 8
JORDAN SHIPLEY
He put in a great cross for Bayliss’s opener and he was tidy with the ball. Shipley has quality delivery in wide areas making him a very valuable player for Shrews.
Dangerous 7
TAYLOR MOORE
Occupying that right wing-back slot, Moore had his best game in his latest role. He looked very composed there and defended very well.
Assured 8
Luke LEAHY
The skipper calmly slotted the penalty past Lucas Bergstrom to give Town a two-goal cushion and was as combative as ever in midfield.
Composed 7
CARL WINCHESTER
A quieter game for Winchester than last week but his energy was on full display in the second half when Town battled to see out the game.
Reliable 7
TOM BAYLISS
At times, he makes it look so effortless and his opening goal was a great finish with his weaker foot. He had a good game here – he makes Salop tick.
Quality 8
Christian Saydee
Still no goal for Saydee but his link play was good, as usual – the forward gives so much to Town.
Important 7
ROB STREET
Worked hard up front in the second half when Town did not have too much of the ball, he was a nuisance in the first for Posh too.
Committed 7
Substitutes: Bowman 6 (Saydee 82) Pyke (Street 89).
Not used: Burgoyne, Barlow, Bailey, Bloxham, Hutchings