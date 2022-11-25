'I still love this game', says Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill ahead of second Salop anniversary

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Since taking over at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Cotterill has staved off relegation as well as being struck down by a serious Covid infection which left him hospitalised for an extended period.

The Town boss has taken charge of more than 800 games – in all competitions – in a managerial career which has seen him manage nine different teams across various levels.

Cotterill started managing when he took charge of Cheltenham Town in 1997, and now, more than 25 years later, he is about to celebrate two years with Shrews.

And the boss said he still loves football, saying he would not have had the longevity he has if he did not feel the way he does about the game.

“Yes, course I do,” he said, when asked if he still enjoys being a football manager.

“If you do over 800 games – you have got to love football.

“Otherwise, I would have stopped 400 games ago, wouldn’t I?

“I love my football, and at the moment I am swamped with it.

“If I am not watching the World Cup, I am watching Peterborough against Chelsea under-21s.

“So there is plenty of football on the telly to keep me happy at the moment.”

Salop take on Peterborough United in FA Cup second round tomorrow, as they take a break from League One.

In general, Town have done well in their recent fixtures.

Their performances have left them deserving more from games – despite not winning in six League One fixtures.

If they can replicate those displays and be more clinical in front of goal, then Cotterill is hoping their fortunes change.

“This is a big game on Saturday,” he said about the clash with Posh.

“If we can replicate some of the performances, surely, surely, surely, surely, we will get that win we’ve deserved in recent weeks.

“For a club of our size and our budget, we need to add to it with as much as we can as often as we can – it’s a real bonus for us.

“But that’s not something the players need to think about.