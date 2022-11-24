Taylor Moore sure the Shrewsbury goals will start to flow

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town..

Town have not scored many of late in League One netting just three goals in their last six league games.

But that does not tell the full story – they have performed well in most of those games – and have created enough good chances to increase the number of goals scored.

And Moore, who is on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City, has said everyone must contribute - even those like himself who are not regular scorers.

"I think it will come from a team effort," the 25-year-old said.

"We know we can score goals with defenders from set plays or with the striker we have as well.

"For us boys who don't score many goals, we have to chip in.

"I haven't scored yet this season, and I know some of the other boys are a bit frustrated they have not as well.

"We can't blame the strikers, but we must get behind them and fill them with as much confidence as possible.

"It would be great to see Rob Street get his first goal, and if Christian Saydee can get back to scoring that would help us massively.

"I genuinely feel we can't point fingers at them - because everyone can put the ball in the back of the net."

Christian Saydee, who is on loan from Bournemouth, hit the ground running when he first arrived at Salop scoring twice in his first two starts, but the forward has not scored since Salop's win against Burton in September.

That statistic does not tell the full story, Saydee has done really well since he joined, and his all-round game enables Town to get up the pitch.

And Moore has backed his teammate to come good.

He continued: "I think he has done very very well, he has settled in perfectly with the boys I can tell you that from the dressing room.

"He is a good character in the changing room, and we want him to put the ball in the back of the net as well.

"We just need to get around them we are not putting extra pressure on players.

"We all know how it is, we can go on a mad run and score ten, and sometimes you can go on a run without scoring.