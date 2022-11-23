Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill proud of record promoting young stars

Steve Cotterill

The Shrewsbury Town boss awarded promising left-back, Josh Bailey, his League One debut in the 1-0 defeat to Barnsley a couple of weekends ago.

Bailey was one of several young players to make their professional debuts in Town’s EFL Trophy campaign – a competition Salop used to give their youth valuable opportunities and experience this season.

And 58-year-old Cotterill hopes he can follow in the footsteps of some of the other distinguished names he has worked with.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’ve got a record of doing that for young players.

“I had contact with Gary Cahill, who everyone knows retired, and I gave him his league debut when I took him to Burnley as a 17-year-old. There are lots of them: Patrick Bamford, Jamaal Lascelles, Kris Commons, Michael Duff from last week.

“Kyle Lafferty and Chris McCann when I was at Burnley, so there have been lots of young players that I’ve given debuts to and watched their careers. Hopefully, Josh Bailey will be another one of them.”

Cotterill has been in football management for a long time.

He took charge of his 800th game in Town’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United two weeks ago, and he has seen some talented players come through the ranks.

The Town boss has had spells in charge of big clubs like Burnley, Bristol City, Birmingham as well as Nottingham Forest.

And he says he keeps a ‘fond eye’ on the young players he has worked with as they go through their careers.

“You do take a certain amount of pride,” he continued.

“Those are the ones I have mentioned, there could be quite a few others if I was to think back.

“There are a few of them that have gone on and really done well and made a good name for themselves.