Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Shrewsbury - player ratings

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Ollie Westbury rates the Salop players after their narrow 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Sheffield Wednesday..
Marko Marosi

Made one very good save in the second half to stop Barry Bannan from making it 2-0. He could do nothing with McGuiness’ opener.

Alert 7

Chey Dunkley

Playing at his former club, it was another good showing from Dunkley, who made a couple of vital challenges in the first half to keep Shrews in the contest.

Good 7

Matthew Pennington

One loose touch almost let Dele-Bashiru give the Owls the lead, but Marosi saved – otherwise he was solid.

Steady 6

Tom flanagan

Like Dunkley, he made a couple of important interceptions, defended well and tried to get forward as the game wore on.

Reliable 6

Jordan shipley

Town surrendered possession in the first half so the wing-back had a lot of defending to do – he was taken off midway through the second half.

OK 6

taylor Moore

Struggled a little in the first 45 minutes but came into the game more as it went on – had a good effort with his left foot which went just wide.

Improved 6

Carl Winchester

Back in the side, the Sunderland loanee was the pick of Salop’s players. He used the ball very well and was his usual energetic self.

Composed 7

Luke leahy

Battled hard as you come to expect from the Town skipper – almost levelled late on but could not find space to get a shot away.

Competitive 6

tom bayliss

As often happens with the attacking midfielder, when he plays well so do Town. He had some lovely touches in the second half and when he is on it the team look threatening.

Got better 6

Christian saydee

Plenty of effort and endeavour from the forward, who is desperate to get on the scoresheet, but it is just not happening for him.

Toiled 6

rob street

Disappointing afternoon for the youngster who tried hard but struggled to make an impact.

Quiet 5

substitutes

Rekeil Pyke (for Shipley 72); Tom Bloxham (for Street 80). Not used: Burgoyne, Bailey, Bowman, Barlow, Hutchings.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

