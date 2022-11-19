Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury performances will be rewarded with points

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Salop put in a good display in the second half against Oxford last week, but they did not manage to get a winner late on despite some good chances, and it was a similar story against Plymouth Argyle when they were terrific in the first half but got nothing from the game.

The Town boss is hopeful if his side keeps playing well, then eventually, they will start to see the rewards for their hard work.

He said: “What I hope is that we carry on putting in those performances that I think have not got us points – even though I thought we deserved them.

“But what will happen eventually is you will get the results.

“But if the performances drop off, then you definitely won’t get them.

“Somewhere along the line, we may pick up a win or result that not many people were expecting.

“A win can propel you up the table – we know that – and that’s what our focus is on.”

The tough games do not stop there – as Town make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday today to take on a side in red-hot form.

The Owls are unbeaten in six, having won four of those games, and it is set to be another challenge for Cotterill’s injury-hit squad.

Town have shown resilience on many occasions this season, putting in gritty performances when their backs have been against the wall.

And Cotterill admitted what you deserve does not always matter, and at times they may have won games they have not played so well in.

The boss also said he thinks they are three points short of where they deserve to be in League One – which would leave them in ninth place before Saturday’s game.

“We feel as though we haven’t got the results we’ve deserved over the past two or three games,” Cotterill continued.

“But, I would add to that I think there have been times where we have won a game that we might not have deserved to win it.

“I think it evens itself out.