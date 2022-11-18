Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town's Charlie Caton joins Chester on loan

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town youngster Charlie Caton has joined National League North outfit Chester on an initial one month loan deal.

Charlie Caton of Shrewsbury Town.
Caton, 19, who made his Salop debut back in 2020, has so far has made 17 first team appearances in all competitions since breaking into the first team squad.

The majority of his six outings this season have come in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup - and now Salop have decided to send the young striker on loan to The Seals, who currently sit in the National League North play off places.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town wishes Charlie all the best during his time at the Deva Stadium."

The move comes after Salop boss Steve Cotterill said earlier in November that more of the club's young players could go out on loan - following Kade Craig's short term move to AFC Telford United.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

