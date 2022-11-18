Shrewsbury Town's Charlie Caton joins Chester on loan

Charlie Caton of Shrewsbury Town.

Caton, 19, who made his Salop debut back in 2020, has so far has made 17 first team appearances in all competitions since breaking into the first team squad.

The majority of his six outings this season have come in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup - and now Salop have decided to send the young striker on loan to The Seals, who currently sit in the National League North play off places.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town wishes Charlie all the best during his time at the Deva Stadium."