Sheffield Wednesday v Shrewsbury: Town looking to get back to winning on their travels

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Herbie Kane of Barnsley..

Steve Cotterill’s men are winless in five – despite performances that have left them deserving more.

Town’s last win on the road was when Tom Bayliss inspired them to a 1-0 at Fleetwood.

But since then, Salop have had some difficult fixtures visiting league leaders Plymouth Argyle, promotion hopefuls Portsmouth and Barnsley – who were relegated from the Championship last season.

The difficult run will continue tomorrow when they make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday, who have won four of their last six League One games.

It will be another challenge for Cotterill’s men in a stadium that in the last game had more than 23,500 fans in attendance.

But Taylor Moore thinks Town have the squad to help them get through the occasion.

He said: “It will be exciting, but it is something a lot of us have been through before, and I am sure we will be able to manage it.

“Going away to Sheffield Wednesday is always difficult.

“I have been there before when I was at Bristol City, and it is a very intimidating place to go if we are not on it.

“But I think that has been one of the main messages that the manager and the staff have got across this week.

“Although it is Sheffield Wednesday, we are going there with an aim to win or picking up points.”

The loanee, who has played in different positions for Town this season, says it is these big games the players look forward to, and he thinks Town should have got more points from the last few games.

“It is great to have these kinds of teams in the division as well,” Moore continued.

“It gives you that experience, and these big games are the ones you look forward to, but for us, it is just another game to hopefully climb up the table.

“In the last few games, we feel we have done a lot better, and we should be maybe pushing higher up.

“I think in many ways we are frustrated a bit about where we are.

“Our ultimate goal is to forget about how big the teams are we are coming up against and pick up as many points as we can.”

Shrewsbury’s luck on the injury front has been non-existent this season as players have picked up injuries regularly, taking its toll on the squad.

Town will be without Elliott Bennett after Cotterill revealed the wing-back is set to be out for the foreseeable future with a calf injury.

And he also provided an update on Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta who went for injections last week – and it was not good news for them either, with those injections not working.

But what you always get with one of Cotterill’s teams is resilience, character and determination.