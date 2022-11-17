Spirited Shrewsbury earn salute following FA Cup exit

Shrewsbury v Wolves (Getty)

Town lost 8-2 in their Vitality FA Cup game but they put in a spirited performance against a team who play several levels higher than them.

They trailed 5-1 at the interval but Maddie Jones did score a wonderful goal for Town, and Leanne Rimmer added a second to Salop’s tally before the final whistle.

And the boss was pleased with the effort and dedication his side put in.

He said: “I am really proud of the team. “We knew it was going to be a massive challenge playing Wolves’ first team as they are three leagues above.

“We had prepared for that as much as we could, there were some non-negotiables we had talked about with the squad, and they delivered on that really.

“They put in a really spirited performance.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Wem Town took their place in the next round after beating Lye Town 4-1 on the road. Their hosts took the lead early on, but Wem came back strongly in the first half to lead 2-1 at the break.

And in the second half, the visitors were relentless, adding more goals to end up comfortable winners.

They are now set to welcome Nottingham Forest in the second round proper to be played on Sunday, November 27.

Rebecca-lee Bown inspired Shifnal Town Ladies to a 9-1 thrashing of Wyrley in West Midlands League Division One North.

She netted five times during the game as her side ran out easy winners on home turf. Jenna Boddison also netted a hat-trick for Shifnal as they had a steady 2-0 lead at the break.

But they were ruthless in the second period, scoring seven goals and putting their visitors to the sword.

And they now trail league leaders Walsall by one point with a game in hand.

The New Saints earned a point against Pontypridd United in the Adran Welsh Premier League thanks to a late equaliser by Izzy Redding.