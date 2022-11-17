Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett could be out for 12 weeks

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Pybus of York City. (AMA)

The 33-year-old came off at half-time against Oxford last week as a precautionary measure.

And he was not in the squad for Salop’s 1-0 defeat against Barnsley on Saturday, but a scan has revealed the injury to the wing-back is worse than first feared.

It is a huge blow for Town, as Bennett only came back from an ankle injury at the end of September.

And the Town boss is hoping the injury is not too severe, but he admitted he could be out for a length of time.

It is terrible luck for Salop, who have been plagued by injuries this season.

“The scan that has not comeback very good really as he could be out for three months,” the manager said about the former Blackburn man.

“Which could be painful for us.

“But funnily enough his symptoms are not marrying up with the scan.

“What I mean by that is he is actually doing better than we think he would at this moment in time.

“He is not close to playing, he has a tear in his soleus so the normal time for that could be anything between 12 to 16 weeks.’

Bennett has done well since coming back into the team at right wing-back in place of Julien Dacosta, who is also out with a groin injury.

He got his first goal of the season in Town’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth a couple of weekends ago.

And Cotterill is hoping Bennett will be back sooner than 12 weeks.

But he insisted it is still early days at the moment and the medical staff are still assessing him.

“I have a sneaky feeling it won’t be that long with him,” the boss continued.

“Obviously, the injury time is still in its infancy at the moment.

“We need to see what develops with that, even Elliott himself thinks it won’t be 12 weeks.

“But even if we cut that by half and say he is available by Christmas it is still going to be six weeks we are going to be without him, I would think at this stage.”