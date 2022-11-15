Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury fan Glyn Price leaves behind a true blue and amber legacy

Glyn Price and Mike Davis

I knew Glyn and had done some podcast work with him before, but we are a similar age, married with similarly aged children – knowing it could so easily be myself or somebody close to me really hits home how precious life is.

It knocked me for six. For Shrewsbury Town to lose someone like Glyn is a massive loss.

You look at his big online presence in this modern world – his podcast, Salopcast, his work for the Blue & Amber messageboard and fanzine, which gives a real insight to what fans are thinking, he provided that platform for debate.

He will be massively missed by Shrewsbury fans and the club. He drove things to be changed, different bits and bobs, he was always at the fans’ parliament, always trying to push the club to make it better – and so much did come around because of him, and the football club is better for that.

Myself and many, many other fans not able to go to every game will look at updates online, listen to podcasts, along with other research for my columns, like reading articles and watching interviews and highlights.

But the fan engagement he drove played a massive part – you get a true indication of the place, the supporters’ mood. The debate around it was always fascinating and really kept you involved with the comings and goings.

So he has left a real legacy, not many Town fans can say they have done that. I know his children went to Shrewsbury games home and away with him. It was amazing to hear supporters chant Glyn’s name against Barnsley on Saturday, as well as a minute’s applause.

Because Shrewsbury are a community club, when one of your own goes like this, they do rally around and show support. Most fans inside that stadium would have been influenced by Glyn’s work in the past. I hope the tributes can continue and the drum in the South Stand can continue to be banged for him.

All my thoughts and condolences go out to the family, his family should be proud of the legacy he’s left.

It would have been lovely to get a win for Glyn against Barnsley but football doesn’t always work like that.

It was another closely-fought game that went against Shrewsbury. Steve Cotterill probably hoped for more points from these two home games and that the team would have played a little better but we just lacked a bit of cutting edge at the top end at times.

Especially in the Oxford draw I went to, Town were by far the better team in the second half and should have won the game.

There hasn’t been a win in the last five in the league but all games have been on a knife-edge and could have gone either way. I’ve written it many times but injuries have really bitten and I hope Elliott Bennett isn’t bad after his absence. He would be a huge miss.