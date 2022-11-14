Steve Cotterill reveals 'difficult' Shrewsbury half time team talk

Steve Cotterill

Salop were beaten by a 10th-minute strike from Adam Phillips at the Montgomery Waters Meadow despite being the better side in the second half and having more control over the game.

It leaves them without a win in the last five in the league and Cotterill revealed his team-talk on Saturday left him with some difficulties given how ‘honest’ his side are.

“The boys were just not sharp and I understand it,” said Cotterill.

“It is a hard half-time team-talk when you have to whip them, it is difficult to whip honest boys but that is what I needed to do to get a reaction. They put on a second-half performance that was miles better and I think we were also marginally better in the first half.”

Cotterill made four second-half changes in the game and handed youngster Josh Bailey a senior league debut.

Rekeil Pyke came in at right-back, with Elliott Bennett ruled out through injury, and with five senior players now on the treatment table it creates even more problems. But the Salop boss has praised his side for continuing to dig in.

“We brought Jordan (Shipley) off, he was tired and has had to go three games as a wing-back this week which he wouldn’t have to do if we had George (Nurse),” added Cotterill.

“Before the game we had more options on the right, but Julien Da Costa and Elliott Bennett are out, so we’ve only for Rekeil Pyke there now.