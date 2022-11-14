Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Cotterill reveals 'difficult' Shrewsbury half time team talk

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Steve Cotterill admitted his half-time team-talk in the defeat to Barnsley was ‘difficult’ as he praised his side for continuing their hard work ‘week after week’.

Steve Cotterill
Steve Cotterill

Salop were beaten by a 10th-minute strike from Adam Phillips at the Montgomery Waters Meadow despite being the better side in the second half and having more control over the game.

It leaves them without a win in the last five in the league and Cotterill revealed his team-talk on Saturday left him with some difficulties given how ‘honest’ his side are.

“The boys were just not sharp and I understand it,” said Cotterill.

“It is a hard half-time team-talk when you have to whip them, it is difficult to whip honest boys but that is what I needed to do to get a reaction. They put on a second-half performance that was miles better and I think we were also marginally better in the first half.”

Cotterill made four second-half changes in the game and handed youngster Josh Bailey a senior league debut.

Rekeil Pyke came in at right-back, with Elliott Bennett ruled out through injury, and with five senior players now on the treatment table it creates even more problems. But the Salop boss has praised his side for continuing to dig in.

“We brought Jordan (Shipley) off, he was tired and has had to go three games as a wing-back this week which he wouldn’t have to do if we had George (Nurse),” added Cotterill.

“Before the game we had more options on the right, but Julien Da Costa and Elliott Bennett are out, so we’ve only for Rekeil Pyke there now.

“I think we have done exceptionally well to keep going game after game, week after week.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News