<Headline>

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Williams of Barnsley ...

Marko Marosi

A relatively quiet afternoon for the Salop shot-stopper. Couldn’t do anything about the goal and apart from Cole’s looping header coming back off the bar he didn’t have a save to make.

Quiet day 6

Matthew Pennington

Salop’s back line is built on being solid and for the most part they were. The only criticism would be that Cole had too much time down Pennington’s side to cut it back for Phillips’ goal.

Solid 6

Chey Dunkley

Again, solid for the large part but will be disappointed with the space Phillips had in the middle to sweep home. At the other end, got something on an early corner and caused issues at set-pieces.

Dependable 6

Tom Flanagan

On the other side of the back three, Another solid display from the Northern Irishman. Tried to get forward as much as he could and wasn’t troubled all second half.

Untroubled 6

Luke Leahy

Produced what he usually produces. Worked tirelessly in midfield, always kept hold of the ball and provided that axis with Moore. Went inches away with a free-kick just before the break.

Tireless 6

Taylor Moore

Moore and Leahy’s partnership is proving to be important for Salop. They had good control over the midfield, and Moore always looked busy, trying to push Salop on in the latter stages.

Busy 7

Rekeil Pyke

Did his job well but passed up some golden opportunities, especially in the second period, to try and whip in a cross.

No end product 5

Jordan Shipley

Has had to made that left wing-back spot his own due to injuries and did it well again. He had three separate chances from range in the second period and he will be disappointed none of them troubled the keeper.

Impressed 6

Tom Bayliss

Usually the instigator of Salop’s attacking prowess but was unusually quiet. Good deliveries from set-pieces but in open play struggled to create what he usually does.

Quiet 5

Christian Saydee

No chances for the front man but he worked hard and ran the channels well. Played a part in an early move that should have been buried by Bowman.

Worked hard 6

Ryan Bowman

Brought in for Street and should have got on the end of a Moore cross on 14 minutes. Didn’t have any other sights at goal - but won a few headers and worked hard

Big chance 5

Substitutes