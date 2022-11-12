Shrewsbury 0-1 Barnsley - Report

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town misses a chance to score..

Despite a bright start for the home side, it was Barnsley midfielder Phillips who swept home for the hosts after ten minutes - and they could have been further ahead at the break.

However, in the second half only one side looked like scoring with Salop enjoy spells of possession and pressure.

But that final killer touch evaded Steve Cotterill's men in the final third - and they couldn't find a goal to rescue a point.

At the statt of the day a win could have put them on the cusp of the play offs - however the result means they slip down to 14th in a tightly packed League One table - and are without a league win in their last five games.

Analysis

Cotterill made two like for like changes from the side that drew with Oxford United on Wednesday evening.

Elliott Bennett, who has been in a good run of form since returning from ankle surgery wasn't named in the squad after being taken off at half time in the midweek clash.

The wing back was replaced by Rekeil Pyke - with Rob Street dropping to the bench in place of Ryan Bowman.

It was always going to be an emotional afternoon at the Montgomery Waters Meadow - as alongside the annual Remembrance Day ceremony, fans and players alike paid tribute to lifelong fan and well known supporter Glyn Price, who died on Thursday following a short battle with bowl cancer.

A shirt was placed in the Salop fan's seat in the West Stand ahead of minutes applause in his memory in the 42nd minute.

Heading into the game Cotterill's men, who progressed in the FA Cup last weekend but were without a win in their previous four league outings, knew a victory against the Tykes would take them within a point of the League One play off places.

Barnsley, who suffered relegation from the Championship last season sat just two places above Salop before kick off, arrived in Shropshire following back to back wins and for Cotterill he was going up against a manager who, as a player, had played a big part in two of his previous managerial spells.

Michael Duff, who took over at Oakwell in June, spent five years under Cotterill at Cheltenham Town as they earned promotion to the Football League - before the Salop boss signed him at Burnley back in 2004.

In a stop start opening ten minutes it was the more experienced of the two managers whose side looked sharper - with Salop putting the ball into dangerous areas on a couple of occasions.

A Tom Bayliss corner dropped in a packed penalty area but no one in Blue and Amber could poke it goal wards.

It took until 10 minutes for Barnsley to even put the ball into the Salop final third - but when they did they found the net.

A ball into the right side of the box found Devante Cole and the forward was given time to slide the ball across the box for Phillips, a summer target of Salop's, who swept the ball across Marko Marosi into the far corner.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Slobodan Tedic of Barnsley..

Within four minutes though Salop could and really should have been level.

Christian Saydee broke down the right flank and his pull back found Taylor Moore, but his cross come shot flashed across the face of goal and was inches away from being turned home by Bowman.

Liam Kitching dragged an effort wide at the other end as the visitors started to get more of a grip on the game and put the Salop backline under more pressure.

Just after the hour mark and they passed up a glorious chance to go two up as a cross in was headed off the cross bar by Cole - with Slobodan Tedic turned the re-bound wide from five yards out.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town misses a chance to score..

Salop weathered a storm until late in the half when they started to get more on the front foot - as they had done in the opening exchanges.

Then on 42 minutes the Salop crowd, including the Barnsley supporters rose in unison to wave flags and clap in memory of life long supporter Price - and during the minute Luke Leahy won a free kick on the edge of the box.

It would have been fitting for the Salop skipper to fire home just as the minutes applause came to an end - and he beat keeper Brad Collins who stood motionless as the free kick flew over the wall but it went just the wrong side of the post.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Williams of Barnsley ..

The opening to the second period didn't produce anything in the way of clear chances - with a Jordan Shipley effort from range that flew over the bar the closest either side came to a goal.

With 23 minute remaining, Cotterill turned to his bench and introduced youngster Tom Bloxham for Saydee - as Salop looked to find that bit of quality to open up the Tykes.

With a quarter of an hour to go Salop were enjoy good spells of position and putting a bit of pressure on the home side without being able to carve out that clear cut chance.

Shipley again lashed high over the bar from range - before he went slightly closer 12 minutes from time with a dipping volley from a knock down off a corner.

With ten minutes left Cotterill again turn to the bench, throwing on midfielder Carl Winchester, as well as handing young left back Josh Bailey his league debut.

As the clock ticked down is was still Salop looking the more likely - with the only Barnsley sniff at goal in the second half coming when Cole lifted an effort over from a tight angle.

Deep into the stoppage time the game produced a flashpoint as a deep Taylor Moore ball into the box saw Dunkley go up and challenge with keeper Collins - with the latter taking aim at the defender after the collision.

It then spilled over in front of the visiting fans with a host of other players rushing over - before the incident was calmed and both players went into the book.

And Salop were to be left frustrated as despite having control of the second period with Barnsley content on their narrow lead - the home side couldn't conjure up that quality moment needed to take something from the game.

Key moments:

10 - Barnsley take the lead as Cole crosses for Phillip sweep home

14 - Big chance for Salop as Moore's cross is inches away from being turned home by Bowman

33 - Cole sees a looping head come back off the bar - with Tedic turning the re-bound wide. Let off for Salop.

42 - The whole of the Montgomery Waters Meadow to applaud in memory of life long Salop fan Glyn Price.

Teams

Salop (3-4-1-2): Marosi, Pennington (Bailey 81), Dunkley, Flanagan, Pyke, Moore, Leahy, Shipley (Winchester 81), Bayliss, Bowman (Street 74), Saydee (Bloxham 68)

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Caton, Barlow

Barnsley (3-5-2): Collins, Edwards (Cundy 84), Andersen, Kitching, Cadden, Phillips, Connell, Kane (Aitchinson 84), Williams, Cole, Tedic (Benson 74)

Subs not used: Walton, Martin, Hondermarck, Larkeche

Referee: Chris Pollard