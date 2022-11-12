'He will be sorely missed': Hundreds of tributes paid to well known Shrewsbury Town fan Glyn Price

Glyn Price, left, alongside Brian Caldwell and Mike Davis

The lifelong Salop fan was popular among Salop fans and was the founder of the popular Blue and Amber Fanzine and co-host of the Salopcast podcast - as well as being part of the club's supporters parliament.

The passionate Salopian was instrumental in reforming the away supporters team and the launch of the Smithy's Bar - and he raised money for the club's foundation earlier this year - cycling 120 miles from the Montgomery Waters Meadow to Stadium MK.

He announced last month that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer - and his family confirmed he passed away earlier this week, with hundreds of people taking to social media to pay tribute.

In a statement, the club passed on its deepest condolences to his wife Anna, son Rory and daughter Elsa, as well as his friends and family.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town is devastated to lose one of our own.

“I got to know Glyn really well, especially through the Supporters Parliament in which he was always a regular attendee and committed to helping the club improve all aspects of the matchday experience.

“He was extremely passionate about all things STFC and will be sorely missed by us all. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Chief executive of the club's foundation, Jamie Edwards, added: “Glyn has always been an advocate and supporter of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

“An example of his commitment was demonstrated earlier this year when he took part in a gruelling 120-mile bike ride from Montgomery Waters Meadow to MK Dons.

“In doing so, he helped the charity surpass its fundraising target and raise essential funds for community projects.

“Glyn has always been on hand to support the foundation in researching stats and digging into the history of the club. He has also shared the foundation's work through the Blue and Amber Fanzine.

“Everyone at the foundation is so grateful for Glyn's support throughout the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Ahead of today's clash with Barnsley - supporters will be distributing flags at the front of the South Stand for every Salop fan to wave on the 42nd minute - with fans encouraged to join in with a chant of 'Glyn Price's Blue Amber Army'.

In a statement on the Blue and Amber Fanzine Twitter page, Price's family thanked all those who had sent in messages of condolences - and asked people to consider making a donation towards the 'incredible' work carried out by Severn Hospice.