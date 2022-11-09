Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved more

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town..

Salop moved to 10th in League One after Matthew Pennington scored in the 65th minute to earn Salop a much-deserved draw against the U's.

In truth, it could have been more for Town, who were made to rue missing some very good chances throughout the 90 minutes, and the boss thought they deserved to win.

He said: "We did enough to win it, definitely, 100 per cent we did enough to win the game.

"I am slightly disappointed we did not, but they are a good team.

"The saves their goalkeeper made and the blocks they have made in their box to cut out crosses or shots.

"I thought we were really good tonight, and we were good value for three points tonight.

"We deserved to win the game tonight, not by a great margin, but I definitely thought we did enough.

"The goal was against the run of play those sorts of things happen.