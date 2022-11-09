Steve Cotterill full of praise for Shrewsbury youngster Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time.

The 19-year-old made 34 appearances for Salop in League One last season, but he has made just five appearances from the bench in Town's 16 matches so far this campaign.

And the Town boss said just a few weeks back he needed to see a little bit more from the youngster, and he was pleased with Bloxham's contribution when he was introduced to the action with just over 10 minutes to go on Saturday.

"He did great when he came on," Cotterill said speaking after his side's 2-1 win over York City.

"He showed some good composure and played some good little passes down the right.

"It was a strange one really, I ended up putting him on in a 10 position, but he gravitates to this right side because that is what he likes.