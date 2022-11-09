Shrewsbury v Oxford: A win would thrust Town right into play-off picture

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Bali Mumba of Plymouth Argyle.

Salop take on the U’s this evening in a game originally postponed after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II back in September.

And it is a fantastic opportunity for Steve Cotterill’s men to gain some ground on the teams above.

It is the only midweek game taking place – and a win would take them to joint seventh – level on points with Derby County.

But they have the tough task of getting past Karl Robinson’s Oxford, who after a difficult start to the season have picked up recently and are unbeaten in their last three league games.

In recent years, Oxford have been somewhat of a bogey team for Shrews and in their last eight meetings they have won seven of them and drawn the other.

“They are a good side,” Cotterill said about U’s. “I wouldn’t worry too much about where they are in the league at the moment. Everyone says we have had a good start, we have had a good start, but if they beat us they go above us.

“They are a good team. I like Karl and have known him for a long time. I think he has done a really good job with Oxford.

“He has been there four-and-a-half/five years now, and I think they have got some really good players.

“They will get our respect. We haven’t managed to get one over them since I have been here. I think the gap has narrowed, but we don’t know what this season will bring.”

Shrewsbury will be without Julien Dacosta and Aiden O’Brien for the clash, with the pair heading down to London for injections.

Cotterill said the duo were not far away from a return and are both desperate to join in with their team-mates.

The boss also confirmed they will make a late judgement on Carl Winchester’s fitness.

The midfielder has been very good in recent weeks, but he suffered a knock to his fibula in training last week, and even though he tried to play through it in the FA Cup last weekend, he had to be replaced in the seventh minute by Elliott Bennett.

They do have cover in that area, with Taylor Moore and Bennett both capable of filling the gap.

Most of Town’s midweek games have come on a Tuesday evening, but Cotterill says the fact that this game has been scheduled on a Wednesday is not helpful for his side as the week goes on.

“We have had another day’s training in preparation for Oxford,” he continued. “But the week then gets worse as it goes on – it’s not ideal.

“We would rather have played on Tuesday, than a Wednesday. But there is nothing we can do about that. We just have to adjust our week accordingly.

But it would have been better to have played on a Tuesday night for sure.”