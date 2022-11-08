Shrewsbury duo heading to London for final injections

Julien Da Costa of Shrewsbury Town.

Dacosta started every one of Salop’s first six League One games, but he has only made one substitute appearance since August due to injury.

O’Brien has not started a league fixture, but the forward did play 90 minutes in Town’s EFL Trophy game at Stockport.

The pair were both in the squad when Salop lost to Plymouth a few weeks ago – and O’Brien even made a substitute appearance.

But since then they have both suffered setbacks, and Cotterill has revealed the pair will now go for their final injection in the capital.

“We have had the scans done, and they are both going down to London for what is going to be their final injection,” the Shrews boss said.

“They think (the specialists) there is a course of three you have to have for this to hopefully clear it up, and hopefully this is the last one that they go down for.

“We are hoping that clears it up. You can’t have three injections in two days you have to have them over a period of weeks.

“Sometimes they clear up in one or two injections or it could be two to three.

“They are not steroid injections – we would not encourage anyone to have three of those – they are saline that gets injected. Aiden had a bang on his hip, but that wasn’t so problematic, it was more a groin problem where it has come down from his adductor.

“Julien had a separate injury where he had a slight tear in his hip flexor.

“That is a separate injury which will slow him down a little bit more.”

Town take on Oxford United tomorrow evening as they look to build on their FA Cup win on Saturday and impressive performances against Portsmouth and league leaders Argyle.

And the boss provided an update on the fitness of Carl Winchester who went off in Saturday's cup win against York City.

He said: “It will be last minute, we will just have to wait and see with that one where he is - whether he is ready or not.

“He got a bang on his fibula (calf bone). He gets a bit of a shooting pain so there is nothing wrong with his knee, and there’s nothing wrong with the joint. But he got a bang on his fibula, and it can be on the nerve, and it is almost like when you bang your elbow.