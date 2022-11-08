Former Shrewsbury striker Jason Cummings in Australia World Cup squad

Cummings, who scored ten goals in 48 appearances across three seasons for Salop - had previously been capped at international level by Scotland.
However, as Cummings had dual UK and Australia citizenship through his mother, he qualified for Australia owing to the fact he had only played two friendlies for Scotland.
In 2019, Aussie boss Graham Arnold expressed interest in selecting the forward for the national squad, and earlier this year he came off the bench for his debut against New Zealand.
Elsewhere, West Brom midfielder Tom Rogic has missed out on being selected.
Rogic, who went to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has 10 goals in 53 outings for his country - but has been left out by Arnold.