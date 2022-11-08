Former Shrewsbury striker Jason Cummings in Australia World Cup squad

Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury Town celebrates in the dressing room at full time

Cummings, who scored ten goals in 48 appearances across three seasons for Salop - had previously been capped at international level by Scotland.

However, as Cummings had dual UK and Australia citizenship through his mother, he qualified for Australia owing to the fact he had only played two friendlies for Scotland.

In 2019, Aussie boss Graham Arnold expressed interest in selecting the forward for the national squad, and earlier this year he came off the bench for his debut against New Zealand.

Elsewhere, West Brom midfielder Tom Rogic has missed out on being selected.