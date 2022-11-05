Town switch looking like a Shrewd move for Saydee

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

The striker swapped the south coast for Shropshire this summer when he agreed a loan deal from Championship outfit Bournemouth.

Saydee has previous League One experience having spent a temporary spell at Burton Albion last season.

That stay ended without him finding the net in 18 games, but so far his stay at Town is going well with the 20-year-old who is making a favourable impression with his new club.

And he has opened his Town goal account with strikes against Port Vale and Burton Albion, and also chipped in with a couple of assists.

“I am very pleased, compared to my previous loan I think I have settled in here really well,” said Saydee.

“Everyone was nice to me from day one when I came in here.

“I feel like I have been here for years, so it is good. That makes me feel more comfortable on the pitch.

“The main thing is just getting the chemistry with the boys and everyone is on the same page.

“All the boys are nice to me and when I am at home I have my own space.

“I can chill out, and when I come in, it is good I get along with everyone, and when it is time to work, it is time to work. We can communicate well, it is easier than not knowing someone and having to force a conversation with them.”

Saydee has played his part in an encouraging start to the season for Steve Cotterill’s side that has seen them pick up six League One wins with the focus now on pushing towards the play-off places.

And the young striker is convinced their is more to come from.

“I think we have done really well,” he said.

“There have been some games where we feel we should have won.

“Probably with a bit more chemistry and a bit more time we will get better with each other and we will get those wins.

“The more we are around each other, I think we will get better as a team. I think there is still more to come from us.”

Saydee also believes he has more to offer.

“I have started to score, there is still more to come from me,” he added.

“I just need to take my chances more when they come.

“Nowadays players are based on stats so I think they go a long way.

“So you need to score goals get assists and stuff like that to get far.

“I don’t really have a number in my head. I just want to get a lot of goals and play to the best of my ability and help the team.”

Shrews turned their attentions to the FA Cup today with a trip to league rivals Wycombe Wanderers and it’s a competition Saydee is keen to samples some success in.

“I have always been a fan of the FA Cup since I watched it when I was younger and I have always wanted to play in it,” he said.

“It is a big competition and we want to get through and get far so I don’t think the division the team is in really matters we just want to get the win.