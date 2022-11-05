FA Cup: Shrewsbury 2 York City 1 - Report

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0.

It was a lightning start by Shrews racing into the lead inside the opening two minutes after Jordan Shipley tapped home at the back post.

They could have scored more in a first period where they dominated proceedings but were made to wait until stoppage to add a second through a Luke Leahy penalty.

The visitors did get one back before the break when Manny Duku headed home.

And when they came out after the interval they were much more competitive making it difficult for Town to create opportunities.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the final stages to take the game to a replay, with Duke going close again with his head, but Salop held on.

The questions before kick-off were all about what kind of a side Steve Cotterill would select considering his team are starting another three-game week.

And he named a strong side - making just two changes - to the XI that earnt a battling point at Portsmouth last weekend.

Taylor Moore came in at right wingback in place of Elliott Bennett, and Rekeil Pyke came in for Rob Street after dropping to the bench in recent weeks.

Town have had good FA Cup runs recently, coming up against Liverpool twice in the last couple of seasons, so they will have wanted to avoid an early upset in the first round.

And Town got off to the best possible start taking the lead inside the second minute.

Christian Saydee produced a sublime bit of skill to play in Tom Bayliss with a backheel, and the midfielder squared it to the far post where Jordan Shipley was on hand to tap the ball home.

It was yet more evidence of the value of Saydee, who has made such a good start to life at Town.

Sadly for Shrews, just five minutes later, Carl Winchester went down with an injury to his left leg.

The Sunderland loanee has been good in recent weeks so it was another blow for Town on the injury front.

Salop looked dangerous when they went forward at times playing some nice one-touch football.

They could have gone further in front when Pyke went through on goal, but his effort was saved by Ethan Ross when he should have done better.

And Saydee had a powerful effort saved by Ross after a great passing move fell to him in the box.

In the first 30 minutes, it was difficult to see how the score was still 1-0, with the difference between the two sides being night and day.

Pyke had a header that went just wide, and often moves were missing that final touch to finish it off after really promising build-up play.

And on the stroke of half-time Shrews deservedly doubled their lead after Flanagan was fouled in the box, and the skipper Leahy converted from the spot.

But somehow, after offering very little in the first period, the visitors pulled one back immediately from absolutely nowhere.

Manny Duku won a header at the near post, and Marko Marosi could not keep it out.

It was disappointing considering Salop's dominance in the half, and it meant they would need to be on their toes in the second half to prevent a comeback.

The visitors appeared to be galvanised by their goal when they came out after the break and were much more competitive at the beginning of the second half.

Salop struggled to carve the visitors open as they did throughout the whole first period.

The boss introduced Street and Ryan Bowman on the hour to give his side reinforcements.

Street had an immediate impact when he had a shot saved by Ross when he should have gotten his first Town goal.

In the opening 45 minutes, Town looked like scoring every time they went forward, but the second half was a different story with them struggling to create anything clear-cut from open play.

With just over ten minutes remaining the visitors had a great chance to level when Duku headered over from just inside the six-yard box, it was the best chance they created in the second half.

It was a frustrating for Salop fans, with Shrews nowhere near the levels of the first 45mins.

But despite late pressing from the visitors they held on to go through to the next round.

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Flanagan, Pennington, Shipley, Moore (Bloxham 80mins), Winchester (Bennett 7mins), Leahy, Bayliss, Saydee (Bowman 60mins), Pyke (Street 60mins).

Subs: Burgoyne, Bowman, Street, Bennett, Bloxham, Caton, Barlow.

York City: Ross, Fallowfield (Dyson 71mins), Kerr, Kouhyar, Whittle (Hancox 82mins), Sanders, Pybus, Mafuta, James, Duku, Duckworth.

Subs: Dyson, Hancox, Whitley, Mclaughlin.