Shrewsbury v York City - Match preview

Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop have had an impressive start to the League One season under Steve Cotterill, but their attention turns to FA Cup action this weekend, a competition they have had successful runs in recent times.

Last season, Cotterill’s men made it to the third round proper where they enjoyed a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool, but ended up losing 4-1.

It is not the only time they have taken on Liverpool of late in the competition, drawing them in 2019-20 as well.

Salop have another three-game week coming up, as they welcome Oxford and Barnsley to the Meadow in the league.

So Cotterill’s team selection for tomorrow’s fixture will be interesting.

The competition has rewarded Shrewsbury financially in the last couple of years, so they will certainly want to avoid an upset.

But at the same time, it is difficult for the boss as he has to manage workloads and a busy schedule.

Speaking ahead of the game, Salop’s assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham, said: “We are going into another three-game week, which we have done a lot of recently.

“But we want to get through to the next round, so we will be looking to put the best team out there that can get a result and we will go from there.”

“The FA Cup is one of the oldest competitions in the world – everyone talks about it.

“And you have to take these early rounds as seriously as if you were playing a Premier League team in the third round.

“We have prepared as well as we would a league game. We have had a good look at them and, obviously, they are a good team. We are not going to take them lightly.

“We will go into it with the same focus as we do a league game. That’s the mindset you have to have.”

He also revealed that after neither Aiden O’Brien nor Julien Dacosta made the trip to Portsmouth last week, they are unlikely to be involved.

The game on Saturday is also the return of former manager John Askey.

He arrived at Town in 2018, but he failed to hit the ground running in the hot-seat, and after just 21 games, where he won just five, he was relieved of his duties.

His new side sit 17th in the National League but have not won in their last five fixtures in all competitions, losing three and drawing two.

They had a very successful season last year, gaining promotion to the National League when they beat Boston United 2-0 in the National League North play-off final.

They started this season well, picking up points, but have hit a rough patch in form of late.