Shrewsbury's George 'bright and breezy' after ACL operation

George Nurse (AMA)

The 23-year-old ruptured his ACL in Town’s home game against Burton Albion at the end of September. But the wing-back had to wait for the swelling to go down on his knee before undergoing surgery and beginning his recovery.

He has now had the procedure, and the Town boss revealed he was doing well when he spoke to him following the operation last week and is now resting at home.

“I spoke to him early on Friday morning,” Cotterill said. “He was bright and breezy, he’d had a good night’s sleep and hopefully, now he is on the road to recovery.

“We will probably get to see him, he will be at home for a week or 10 days or so, just totally resting.”

Town have been desperately unlucky with injuries this year as Dan Udoh is also set to be out for an extended period with the same injury.

Udoh scored 16 goals for Town in all competitions last season, and Nurse made 41 appearances so they are important players for Steve Cotterill.

Nurse had made an impressive start to this season as well on the left of the manager’s back five, but Jordan Shipley has fitted in well in his absence. Having two players out with cruciate injuries at the same time is rare, but the pair will give each other company as they recover.

“We will get to see him soon, and when it settles down, we will get him and Dan Udoh working together,” the Town boss said as Nurse begins his rehabilitation.