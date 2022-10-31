Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett urged to get forward more

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

The 33-year-old was on target for the first time this season after finding himself in an advanced position in the Pompey box, and his team earned a well-deserved point at Fratton Park on Saturday to end a physically demanding week.

It was the second time a wing-back had got on the scoresheet this week after Jordan Shipley fired home at Plymouth after finding himself through on goal.

And Bennett revealed the Town boss had asked him if there was any more he could to do pose a threat in opposition territory.

“The gaffer said to me after the last game there was one that flashed across the box, and he asked if I could do more to get in there,” the former Blackburn man said. “Shippers (Jordan Shipley) is fantastic at getting into those areas as we saw on Tuesday.

“The gaffer wants more output from the wing-backs – and rightly so.

“I know we have a part to play in defending, but you know when are playing this system you have to either create or be in the areas to score goals.

“Thankfully I was in the right position, and I was able to score, but as a team, nobody is after any personal plaudits about scoring

“It was a nice surprise as I am not renowned for my goal-scoring, but I am pleased to score.

“In those situations, it all happens so fast – it’s kind of like an instinctive thing.”

Town have shared the goals around so far this season – Shipley is the joint top-scoring in the league with three, alongside Tom Bayliss.

And then Ryan Bowman, Matthew Pennington and Christian Saydee follow closely behind having scored two goals each.

Bennett is not bothered who it is that puts the ball in the back of the net for Town, and he is not striving for personal accolades – saying it is the result that counts.