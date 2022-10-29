Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin taking it easy with Telford's Jason Oswell

By Ollie Westbury

Kevin Wilkin says it is a real bonus to have Jason Oswell available for selection – but he urged they must still show caution.

Jason Oswell at AFC Telford United preseason training.
The forward came on for the last five minutes of AFC Telford United’s game with Scarborough Athletic last weekend after a long injury lay-off.

And the Bucks boss is happy to have the experienced striker back in the fold as they look to move up the National North table.

Wilkin said of 30-year-old Oswell: “He knows where to put himself, he is a good goalscorer and it is a real bonus to have him in and around the group.

“We need to plot a way through it that will see Jason with us and not get a recurrence of that injury.

“I did not really want to risk Jason.

“I had a long conversation with him before the game and we discussed and decided that it was okay to stick him on the bench.

“And should we have needed him it was okay to stick him on at the end.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

