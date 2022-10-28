Steve Cotterill demands Shrewsbury goal hunger

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

In Town’s last league win, a 1-0 triumph over Fleetwood Town, they missed multiple good chances to double their lead.

Against Charlton last weekend, they had opportunities to score first, and then the visitors took the lead with 12 minutes remaining making Shrews pay for not being clinical enough.

And after they hit the bar twice in the first half at Plymouth, it was a similar story on the south coast, with the boss saying his side need to show more ‘desperation’ to get on the end of things.

He said: “We do crossing, we do finishing, we do shooting, we do heading, we do the lot in training.

“The only thing is, I think we have actually got to be more desperate to get there and poke that ball over the line than we have been.

“That is the only I would say.

“I think we have got to be more desperate to score a goal when it is pinging around their box.”

Both games against Charlton and Plymouth were disappointing results for Town, especially considering they were good value for a point on both occasions.

And when Town are on top in games, and they create chances to put daylight between themselves and their opponents, they need to capitalise.

“In some cases, I think our anticipation as well,” the boss continued.

“When it is firing across the box, if you are not there, then be desperate enough to get your toe on the end of it and poke it over the line.

“So anticipation and desperation.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town wing-back George Nurse has had surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury that has ruled him for the remainder of the season.

The former Bristol City man had enjoyed a good start to the season with several good performances in Salop’s impressive opening fixtures.

But the injury has ruled the 23-year-old out for the foreseeable future, along with team-mate Dan Udoh who has the same problem.