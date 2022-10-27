Talking points from gut-wrenching loss

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town heads this chance at goal (AMA)

Here are the talking points from their defeat at the league leaders.

Carl Winchester

The 29-year-old, who arrived at Town on deadline day on a season-long loan from Sunderland, has cemented his place in the team.

But this was the midfielder’s best game in a Salop shirt.

In the first half he was everywhere, picking up balls, breaking up play and getting around the pitch with his usual energy.

But in a game where Salop surrendered possession quite often, he always looked like he had time on the ball.

And every time he won it back, he was able to find a team-mate and get Town on the front foot.

He played a massive part in why they were so successful in the first half. Steve Cotterill will be hoping for more of the same.

Rob Street

The youngster was given the nod ahead of Rekeil Pyke at Home Park and he showed a real hunger and desire. He used his body well at times, linking up with his strike partner Christian Saydee.

During that first 45 minutes, the combination of Street, Saydee and Tom Bayliss was too much for Plymouth to handle.

He is still awaiting his first Shrewsbury goal – he had a shot saved by Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper and hit the bar with a header, but he was in the right place at the right time.

It was a promising display.

Misfiring in front of goal

One criticism you could throw at Town of late is that at times they have created really good opportunities to score and not taken them.

This was an example where it came back to punish them later in the game.

You could argue this at Plymouth, but also at the weekend against Charlton when they should have led too, and then, as can happen in football, they conceded with 10 minutes to go. It was similar at Fleetwood when they had three or four good chances to finish the game off while they were leading 1-0 – thankfully, on that occasion, they held on.

Cotterill will want his side to capitalise when they are on top.

Chey Dunkley

It is hard not to like Dunkley, he is a real leader on the pitch.

You can hear him for one, but he also leads by example, making several key interceptions and tackles.

And he just seems to get his head on to everything – like the rest of his team-mates he put so much into the game he did not deserve to be on the wrong side of the result.