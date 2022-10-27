Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury must keep standards high

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop lost the game 2-1 after a late comeback from the league leaders – but that scoreline does not tell the full story.

They put in an enormous shift at Home Park, where they were resilient, resolute and disciplined while offering a threat going forward – especially in the first half.

The Town boss said post-match he was ‘proud’ of his players, and after the loss at Charlton at the weekend, where he felt his side did not do enough, he has urged his team to maintain those high standards.

He said: “We were miles better at Plymouth than we were Saturday, miles better.

“And I’ve said it to them, the standards they have picked up in some games, they have got to keep that going every game.

“That is really what we have got to try and do.

“Probably what I am doing is I am measuring that against the performance on Saturday.

“That is what I am measuring it against, and I have said to them we have got to aspire to have good performances every week.” It was a good performance by Town, who were coming off the back of a bad result against Charlton on the weekend.

And not for the first time they reacted well after a defeat and put in a good display.

But unfortunately, they were just unable to hold on to the point in the end.

They were faced by a very good Plymouth side that has had a brilliant start to the season, winning all eight of their games at Home Park and sitting at the top of League One.

And the boss believed there were plenty of good signs for his team moving forward.

“I thought the lads were excellent,” he continued. “I said to the boys you have only got to take the positives out of the game.

“I thought they were really disciplined.

“That is what we have got to do, and that is why Plymouth are top of the table.

“They have had good performances every week.

“Individually and collectively they work hard for each other.