Steve Cotterill proud of Shrewsbury players despite late heartbreak

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop fought valiantly on the south coast against the in-form League One side, who have won every one of their eight games so far this season at Home Park.

An impressive 45 minutes saw Shrewsbury lead at the interval after Jordan Shipley smashed home on the half-hour mark.

Before the goal, they hit the bar twice and kept the hosts quiet in their box.

But with 20 minutes remaining, Argyle got one back which lifted the home crowd, and shortly after they got a winner to give Salop late heartbreak.

But the boss said was pleased with the performance of his players.

He said: "We have made two mistakes and been punished. But I couldn’t be prouder of the lads tonight. I couldn’t be prouder.

"It is tough to take. We made just a couple of mistakes for their goals, and they were the only mistakes we made all night.

"I thought they were excellent. I just think with the size of the squad and legs, we had players that were really wilting towards the end. But they put in such a great shift.

"We never gave them a look, and they probably only got the second goal on the back of us trying to get a winner.

"We have two or three balls flash across the box at 1-1 – we could have gone 2-1 up, and if we had gone 2-1 up it would have been game over.

"The game became a bit ding-dong in the last 10 minutes, and it just took its toll on a few of our boys.

"We were just running out of a bit of legs in a couple of areas, and when they put in such a huge shift you have got to change it up.