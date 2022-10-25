Plymouth v Shrewsbury: Steve Cotterill ready for big test against pace setters Argyle

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town tries to get a shot away in the defeat to Charlton. Right, boss Steve Cotterill appreciates the size of Plymouth Argyle.

Town will be big underdogs at Home Park against an Argyle team unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions and who have won their last six in the league on their own turf.

But Cotterill’s men have reserved some of their best performances for on the road this season and the boss said: “We take encouragement from that. Our form over the season has been pretty good.

“We have had moments. It’s how you deal with those moments and how you bounce back from them.

“We have pretty much done that this season – when there has been a defeat we have bounced back and that is what we have to do again.”

Tonight’s match and Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Portsmouth are likely to provide a firm marker of Town’s own progress and perhaps realistic prospects for the months ahead.

Cotterill’s team sit 10th in the table after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Charlton, still only three points outside the top six.

“It’s two big games,” admitted the boss. “We’ve got the Plymouth one to look forward to first – they are at the top of the table and Steven (Schumacher) has done a very good job with them since he has taken over.

“They are at the top of the table because they deserve to be there.

“No matter who we are playing – whether they are top of the table or bottom of the table – we always give them respect.”

Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers halted a seven-match winning streak in all competitions for Schumacher’s team and Cotterill, for one, has not been surprised at their success.

“One thing they have done – they have invested in their squad this year,” he said.

“I would imagine their budget has gone up a little bit over the last 18 months, they are a big club and always have been.

“I played against Plymouth when I was in charge of Burnley in the Championship. They travel really, really, well and they have always got a really vocal backing at home. They are a big club.

“People don’t realise how big a club they are. But if you are from the West Country – which I am – I know that.”

Cotterill was due to assess Julian Dacosta in training yesterday to assess with the Coventry loanee was fit enough to make the trip to Devon.

Long-term absentee George Nurse will, meanwhile, undergo surgery this week to repair ankle ligaments injured in last month’s home win over Burton.

“It’s a big week for him,” said Cotterill. “I think George probably can’t wait for the surgery now. That ligament of his has been broken for three or four weeks.