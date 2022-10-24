Notification Settings

Marosi and Saydee solid but struggle for Salop: Shrewsbury 0-1 Charlton - player ratings

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their defeat to Charlton.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town.
Marko Marosi

The keeper has been reliable all season and this was no different. Made a couple of smart saves and could do nothing with the goal.

Good 7

Chey Dunkley

The defender missed a great chance to give Town the lead inside five minutes and was visibly frustrated. He would have liked to have gotten closer to Rak-Sayki for the goal.

Dissapointed 5

Tom Flanagan

The Northern Ireland international won plenty of headers and did not do much wrong. Again, maybe could have done more to stop the goal.

OK 6

Taylor MOore

Continued to look assured as a centre-back, keeping Matthew Pennington out of the team on this occasion. Looked comfortable on the ball in the first 45.

Steady 6

Elliott bennett

He wasn’t quite at his best against Charlton – lost his man in the first half after a ball over the top and did not offer too much going forward.

Quiet 5

Jordan Shipley

The wing-back was beaten by Payne for the goal, but he did offer a threat down the left for Town, having several good efforts in the first half.

Outlet 6

Carl winchester

The man on loan from Sunderland is still getting used to life at Town. Gets around the pitch well and picks up loose balls.

Settling 6

Luke Leahy

As always, was in the thick of all the action. Leahy is a fierce competitor but was on the wrong side of the result on this occasion.

Competitive 6

Tom Bayliss

He has been very good in recent times, making valuable contributions, but he was quiet on this occasion and missed a huge chance at 0-0.

Off 5

Rekeil Pyke

Struggled to get involved in the game and was replaced by O’Brien with 30 minutes to play.

Isolated 5

Christian Saydee

A huge threat, creating chances for others out of nothing at times, but did not really have a chance of his own to score from.

Strong 7

Substitutes

Aiden O’Brien (for Pyke, 59) 5; Rob Street (for Bayliss, 78); Matthew Pennington (for Moore, 78); Tom Bloxham (for Bennett, 78). Not used: Burgoyne, Bowman, Caton.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

