Marosi and Saydee solid but struggle for Salop: Shrewsbury 0-1 Charlton - player ratings

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town.

Marko Marosi

The keeper has been reliable all season and this was no different. Made a couple of smart saves and could do nothing with the goal.

Good 7

Chey Dunkley

The defender missed a great chance to give Town the lead inside five minutes and was visibly frustrated. He would have liked to have gotten closer to Rak-Sayki for the goal.

Dissapointed 5

Tom Flanagan

The Northern Ireland international won plenty of headers and did not do much wrong. Again, maybe could have done more to stop the goal.

OK 6

Taylor MOore

Continued to look assured as a centre-back, keeping Matthew Pennington out of the team on this occasion. Looked comfortable on the ball in the first 45.

Steady 6

Elliott bennett

He wasn’t quite at his best against Charlton – lost his man in the first half after a ball over the top and did not offer too much going forward.

Quiet 5

Jordan Shipley

The wing-back was beaten by Payne for the goal, but he did offer a threat down the left for Town, having several good efforts in the first half.

Outlet 6

Carl winchester

The man on loan from Sunderland is still getting used to life at Town. Gets around the pitch well and picks up loose balls.

Settling 6

Luke Leahy

As always, was in the thick of all the action. Leahy is a fierce competitor but was on the wrong side of the result on this occasion.

Competitive 6

Tom Bayliss

He has been very good in recent times, making valuable contributions, but he was quiet on this occasion and missed a huge chance at 0-0.

Off 5

Rekeil Pyke

Struggled to get involved in the game and was replaced by O’Brien with 30 minutes to play.

Isolated 5

Christian Saydee

A huge threat, creating chances for others out of nothing at times, but did not really have a chance of his own to score from.

Strong 7

Substitutes