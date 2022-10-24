Marosi and Saydee solid but struggle for Salop: Shrewsbury 0-1 Charlton - player ratings

Marko Marosi
The keeper has been reliable all season and this was no different. Made a couple of smart saves and could do nothing with the goal.
Good 7
Chey Dunkley
The defender missed a great chance to give Town the lead inside five minutes and was visibly frustrated. He would have liked to have gotten closer to Rak-Sayki for the goal.
Dissapointed 5
Tom Flanagan
The Northern Ireland international won plenty of headers and did not do much wrong. Again, maybe could have done more to stop the goal.
OK 6
Taylor MOore
Continued to look assured as a centre-back, keeping Matthew Pennington out of the team on this occasion. Looked comfortable on the ball in the first 45.
Steady 6
Elliott bennett
He wasn’t quite at his best against Charlton – lost his man in the first half after a ball over the top and did not offer too much going forward.
Quiet 5
Jordan Shipley
The wing-back was beaten by Payne for the goal, but he did offer a threat down the left for Town, having several good efforts in the first half.
Outlet 6
Carl winchester
The man on loan from Sunderland is still getting used to life at Town. Gets around the pitch well and picks up loose balls.
Settling 6
Luke Leahy
As always, was in the thick of all the action. Leahy is a fierce competitor but was on the wrong side of the result on this occasion.
Competitive 6
Tom Bayliss
He has been very good in recent times, making valuable contributions, but he was quiet on this occasion and missed a huge chance at 0-0.
Off 5
Rekeil Pyke
Struggled to get involved in the game and was replaced by O’Brien with 30 minutes to play.
Isolated 5
Christian Saydee
A huge threat, creating chances for others out of nothing at times, but did not really have a chance of his own to score from.
Strong 7
Substitutes
Aiden O’Brien (for Pyke, 59) 5; Rob Street (for Bayliss, 78); Matthew Pennington (for Moore, 78); Tom Bloxham (for Bennett, 78). Not used: Burgoyne, Bowman, Caton.