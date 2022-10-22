Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury did not do enough

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop lost their first league game at the Meadow since August after a second-half strike by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi guided Charlton Athletic to a 1-0 victory.

Town had their chances to take the lead, Chey Dunkley missed a header in the first half, but he was denied by a defender and Addick’s goalkeeper Joe Wollacott.

And shortly after the interval, Tom Bayliss missed another golden chance for Salop when he failed to convert Jordan Shipley’s cross from two yards out.

In truth, there was little between the two sides in an entertaining encounter, but Cotterill believes he needed to see more from his team, despite them creating some good opportunities.

He said: “We did not do enough to win the game.

“We had chances and probably should have been 2-0 up in the first half.

“We didn’t take them, and then you are always on a knife edge when it is 0-0.

“We have actually had better chances than they had today. “So ultimately, it is disappointing.

“It was an open game, we had to take those chances though when they came.

“If we don’t take them, as I said before the rest of the game, you are on a knife edge.

“We deserved to go in front, but after that initial 20 minutes, we did not look like we did anything in the first half.

“We were then disappointing up to when they scored their goal which sparked us into life again.

“You have those days and today looked like one of them for us. “I don’t think we did enough all around the pitch to get a result.

“We had moments when they scored their goal, but you have to take those moments.”

Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sayki missed a golden chance from six yards out in the first half, and the youngster was in the thick of the action all afternoon.

And in the 69th minute, after substitute Jack Payne got to the byline and crossed, he finished calmly past Marko Marosi, which was the difference between the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes.

But Cotterill was disappointed with the way his side conceded the match-winner.

“Their goal, I think we had an opportunity to clear the ball, and we did not clear it,” he said.

“Then after that, I think there was a foul in there.

“As the ball goes wide and comes into our box we did not defend the box well enough.

“But I think there was a foul in it before the goal.

At the end of the game, Charlton were throwing themselves in front of the ball to hold onto their lead as they searched for their first away win of the season.

And Cotterill said: “Even then at the death, they got blocks in and worked on getting a clean sheet.

“Whereas that cut back for that winning goal, we can defend that better.

“We have got two or three players looking at the ball, that is not good enough looking at the ball.

“In those moments we were not sharp enough. “It was one of those ones, where you were thinking do we need a goal to spur us on or did we need them to score to spur us on.

“And it ended up being the latter.”

“Which is not the one ideally you want, you want to score a goal yourself, and sometimes that can push them on a little bit.