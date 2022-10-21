Shrewsbury v Charlton: Town’s home run can get them flying into big week

Julien Dacosta of Shrewsbury Town and Janoi Donacien of Ipswich Town.

Steve Cotterill’s side have had an impressive start to the League One season, and they currently sit in eighth place after 13 games, just one point off fourth with a game in hand on all of the top four.

It is set to be a massive week for Salop as they face Charlton Athletic tomorrow before making the journey to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday and Portsmouth the following Saturday.

Those sides are above Shrews in the table and will provide a stiff challenge.

The most impressive thing about Salop’s run has been their home form – they had a difficult start to the season at Montgomery Waters Meadow, losing two out of their first three games there.

But since their defeat to Ipswich at the end of August, Cotterill’s men have won every league fixture.

Last weekend the team were lifted by the return of Marko Marosi, who regained his place in the starting XI after missing the previous two fixtures with a finger injury he picked up against Burton Albion.

Shrewsbury have been handed a boost ahead of this week’s clash with Matthew Pennington and Christian Saydee recovering from knocks.

Pennington missed last week’s game with a groin problem but is expected to return to the squad.

And Saydee went off at half-time during the win at Fleetwood but he is also fine.

Julien Dacosta is back ‘training on the grass’ which is another boost for Shrews.

Town’s defeat to Stockport in midweek was a great chance for supporters to see Aiden O’Brien get his first start, the 29-year-old completed his first 90 minutes in a Town shirt.

The former Sunderland and Portsmouth man joined on a free transfer in the summer.

Although he did not score in the game, it was easy to see the potential O’Brien has for Shrews and why when he signed for the club it was such a marquee signing, he looks to have great technical ability.

He will need to wait his turn though for his first league start as this Salop team have been churning out results of late.

Tom Bayliss will hope to continue his goalscoring form.

The Addicks visit the Meadow on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Portsmouth on Monday night.

They are currently a couple of places below Town in the table, so it will be an even contest. Their four wins have come at the Valley, so they are yet to win on the road this season. They are notoriously difficult to beat, though, having drawn half of their fixtures.

Miles Leaburn has scored four goals for them so far this season, which is impressive, given he has only made three starts.