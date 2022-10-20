Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town physio Green is charged by FA

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town physio Dan Green has been charged by the FA for using abusive language towards an official during the win over Fleetwood Town.

Dan Green is sent off (AMA)
The FA has confirmed Green has been charged with a breach of an FA rule, following the incident in the 90th minute of the game at Fleetwood, which saw Salop come out on top courtesy of a Tom Bayliss winner.

He has until Monday to respond to the charge.

In a statement the FA said: “Shrewsbury Town FC’s Dan Green has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League One game against Fleetwood Town FC on Saturday 15 October.

“It is alleged the head physiotherapist used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official in the 90th minute of the fixture. He has until Monday 24 October 2022 to provide a response.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

