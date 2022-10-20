Shrewsbury Town physio Green is charged by FA

Dan Green is sent off (AMA)

The FA has confirmed Green has been charged with a breach of an FA rule, following the incident in the 90th minute of the game at Fleetwood, which saw Salop come out on top courtesy of a Tom Bayliss winner.

He has until Monday to respond to the charge.

In a statement the FA said: “Shrewsbury Town FC’s Dan Green has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League One game against Fleetwood Town FC on Saturday 15 October.