FA investigation into Shrewsbury Town 'pyrotechnic device' at Fleetwood

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town takes a throw in at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium the home of Shrewsbury Town at dusk.

Salop have issued a statement calling for those with information to get in touch with the club - after the FA confirmed an investigation into the club is underway.

In the statement, the club has said anyone found to be responsible will be issued with bans - and they have reminded supporters of the dangers of such devices.

The statement read: "The club is currently under investigation by the FA and at risk of disciplinary action following one of our supporters setting off a pyrotechnic device during the game at Fleetwood Town last Saturday.

"We are currently assisting Fleetwood with their investigation to identify the supporter(s) responsible. As a club, we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding the possession and/or use of all pyrotechnic devices and will issue bans to anyone found responsible.

"Anyone who can assist in the ongoing investigation can contact the club confidentially or via email at info@shrewsburytown.co.uk

"Carrying / using pyrotechnic devices is a criminal offence and any reports or information relating to offences will also be referred to West Mercia Police for further action.

"Potential injuries from Pyrotechnic Devices can include: