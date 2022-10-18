Shrewsbury have 'gained a lot' from EFL Trophy says David Longwell

Aaron Wilbraham the assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town and David Longwell the first team coach of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop have opted to use the games as a chance to give their youngsters valuable senior football.

Longwell oversaw Town's three games against Wolves U21s, Port Vale and Stockport County - with Shrewsbury slipping to a 1-0 loss on Tuesday evening.

But Longwell said the club have benefitted from the competition.

He said: "As we have publicly said in previous games in this competition we think it’s important for the football club to give players minutes who don’t usually get them but also use it for the youngsters.

"If you think back to the game against Wolves, they deserved something out of the game without a doubt as we played a full youth team plus Harry Burgoyne, and I think that’s a positive.

"Supporters have to see that and understand what we are trying to do for the football club is to give young players opportunities, and I think it’s great we have done that.”

An early goal from Ryan Johnson on Tuesday evening was enough to give County the win in the final game of the group stages.

And Longwell said it was a tough first half for Salop, but they were much better after the break.

He said: "We didn't start the first half particularly well, but I thought we were excellent in the second hal,f and the boys did really well.

"We've had some really good opportunities, for example, Ryan [Bowman] slipped a little bit and could've scored, and Tom Bloxham smacked one against the bar.

"I thought it was a solid performance in the second half."

"To lose a goal after 90 seconds from a set piece is frustrating - and we should've defended that better - but again that's a learning thing.

"After that, they've had other set plays, and we've done really well with them.

"We just should've defended that first one a little bit better.

"However, when you look at the development and the positives we took from the game tonight, they outweigh that.