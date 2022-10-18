Player banned for spot fixing in FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town

It was later alleged he received that punishment deliberately as part of a betting scheme with friends, and he has now been found guilty and banned by the regulatory commission.

The FA charge said that Isaac, 29, ‘influenced a football betting market during Stratford Town FC v Shrewsbury Town FC on 7 November 2021 by intentionally seeking to be cautioned by the match referee’. The commission’s report states ‘a number of individuals placed bets on Isaac being carded’ and that, despite pleading not guilty in August, had ‘not engaged with the FA or the charges at all’.